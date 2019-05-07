Did The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer Reveal Jaime Sneaking Into King’s Landing?

Has Jaime returned to King's Landing to reunite or oppose his sister, Cersei?

As Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lean Headey) ready themselves for war, viewers have noticed a mysterious figure in the Episode 5 trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones. And, after Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was last seen leaving Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) behind in Winterfell, they suspect this hooded figure is him.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Last of the Starks”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Jaime Lannister seduced and then left Brienne of Tarth. Many fans were angered at this after Jaime attempted to sneak out in the middle of the night. Brienne, however, caught up with Jaime and he then revealed that he was actually a hateful person and that he did hateful things for his sister, Cersei. The scene suggested that he was returning to King’s Landing to be with his sister, although he didn’t say outright that that was where he was headed.

However, some fans who believe in the Valonqar theory that The Inquisitr has previously reported on, suspected Jaime was returning to King’s Landing in order to kill Cersei. After all, Jaime seemed content to be with Brienne until he heard news of what Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) had done to Daenerys’ fleet and dragon under the instruction of Cersei. So, it is possible that he decided to return to King’s Landing in order to secretly deal with his sister and told Brienne a lie in order to have her remain safe at Winterfell.

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer Leaks Huge Spoiler About Jaime | Inverse https://t.co/1Ti740HkYO — Nicola Brooks (@Radley_and_me) May 7, 2019

Now, the Episode 5 trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 has revealed a mysterious hooded figure behind Cersei’s Golden Company, according to Inverse. The figure appears to be walking away from the army, so is not likely to be a member of the Golden Company. And, as Cersei revealed in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8, she is leaving the gates to the Red Keep open, so anyone can enter the city. While Jaime can freely enter King’s Landing, he would be very recognizable so would have to hide his identity in some way.

While this person could be literally anyone, Inverse points out that the image appears to resemble the attire that Jaime wore when he sneaked into Winterfell in Episode 1 of the final season of Game of Thrones, so viewers already know he has a similar outfit.

However, as per usual, fans will not know for certain until they tune into the next episode of Game of Thrones.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.