Bella Hadid Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Glimpse At Her Met Gala Preparation, Showing Off New Pixie Cut

Bella Hadid shined at the Met Gala, sporting a dramatic new look.

But before the model showed up to one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, there was plenty of preparation — and Bella shared a topless photo to give fans a glimpse of it. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself sporting the pixie cut she debuted at the gala, with little else to wear. Bella Hadid stood topless in the picture, facing away from the camera to comply with Instagram’s strict policy against nudity.

The picture was a huge hit with her more than 24 million followers, garnering tens of thousands of liked and many supportive comments in just a matter of minutes.

“Perfect,” one person commented.

“In love,” another wrote.

At an event filled with nearly every A-list celebrity looking to be seen, Bella Hadid was able to snag much of the attention thanks to her on-point look. Vogue even dedicated an entire article to her new haircut, noting that it was paired perfectly with the rest of her look at the Met Gala.

“But because this is Bella, the mane moment was accompanied by some seriously sultry makeup, black liner swinging from lids in a graphic cat eye that echoed her hair’s angular edges,” the report noted. “Though va-va-voom vibes are practically a prerequisite for a night like tonight, Hadid’s chop proves that, along with character, camp is also synonymous with cool.”

Bella Hadid has been a fixture of the Met Gala and generated headlines three years ago when she made her debut with boyfriend The Weeknd, with both wearing matching black outfits. By the following year, they arrived separately — Bella by herself, and The Weeknd with his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

They broke up, and The Weeknd has since gotten back together with Bella. Last year, Us Weeklyreported that the two were close to getting engaged.

But it wasn’t her relationships getting headlines for Bella Hadid at this year’s Met Gala, instead her attire. She was pegged as one of the sharpest dressed at the event.

“Bella Hadid stepped out at the Met Gala alone tonight. And she was dressed lavishly, in an elegant black gown with jeweled cutouts. She completed with look with giant jewel dangle earrings,” Elle noted.

Followers of Bella Hadid’s Instagram page have now gotten a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the look came together, including the topless moments before the lavish black gown came on.