Jenelle Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Following Dog Incident

Jenelle Evans has been fired from Teen Mom 2 after appearing on the show for nine seasons. An MTV spokesperson released a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday evening.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The statement comes after Jenelle’s husband, David, reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle confirmed that her pet had died in an Instagram post last Wednesday. The post included a photo of her with her dog in which she said her dog was “gone forever.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle opened up about the incident to Us Weekly. She explained that David killed the dog because it snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. The mom of three said that her husband “doesn’t put up with that” and “those are his beliefs.” She also said that divorce was “in thoughts.” While Jenelle had left the home after the incident, she reportedly returned home over the weekend.

After the incident, many were outraged and advertisers started pulling their ads from the show, stating they had “zero tolerance for animal cruelty.”

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a source claimed that Jenelle wasn’t given a heads up about the decision.

“Jenelle ended up finding out she was fired at the same everyone else did!”

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her story with MTV for nearly a decade. She started on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her son’s father did not work out and her mother eventually gained custody of him. Jenelle’s mother still has custody of her son. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and had two more children, a son with her ex Nathan Griffith and a daughter with her husband.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has been dramatic for Jenelle Evans. Earlier in the season, a social media video that she shared showing her set fire to a gift from co-star Kailyn Lowry was aired.

While the other cast members have been filming for Season 9B of the show, Jenelle has not been filmed. Although she signed a contract for Season 9, The Ashley reports that Jenelle is an “at will freelancer” and that means she can be dropped by production.

There are still a few episodes of Season 9 left including the Teen Mom 2 reunion. New episodes of the show air Monday nights on MTV.