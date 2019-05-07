Brazilian Bombshell Claudia Alende Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Selfie

Claudia Alende is no stranger to flaunting her jaw-dropping curves on Instagram and in order to keep her fans thoroughly entertained and engaged in her social media account, she makes sure to post a number of risque photographs every week.

Claudia — who is popularly known as Hollywood star Megan Fox’s doppelganger, per Maxim— made her first post of the week on Tuesday, May 7, and drove her 9.7 million fans crazy with a sultry selfie wherein she could be seen donning a skimpy, chocolate-brown bikini top which she paired with dark brown bottoms. She clicked the selfie while angling the camera high above her head, and in the process, she exposed major cleavage to leave her fans drooling over her sexy assets.

In terms of her aesthetics, Claudia wore a full face of makeup comprising some nude shade of lipstick, soft-brown eyeshadow and some peach-colored blusher to accentuate her cheeks. She applied her eyeliner in wing style and wore lots of mascara to give a bold and elongated look to her eyelashes. She let her raven-colored tresses down and accessorized with some gold pendants that drew more attention to her enviable cleavage.

To pose for the picture, she sported a pout and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose. Within a few hours of having been posted, the pic garnered more than 153,000 likes and close to 900 comments which shows that fans were eagerly waiting for the hottie to post new pics.

Last week, Claudia shared a bikini snapshot with her fans which raised the temperature of her Instagram account and thoroughly titillated her fans. The model’s stunning bikini not only looked great on her but it also put her well-toned body and enviable assets on full display — a move that fans immediately fell in love with and openly expressed it in the comments section. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Las Vegas and it amassed almost 180,000 likes and close to a thousand comments as of the writing of this article.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Claudia is one of the hottest models that Brazil has produced, while another one said that he landed on Claudia’s Instagram page by chance thinking that it was Megan Fox’s account, adding that he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Although she is popular for her uncanny resemblance with Fox, the model is not short of talent herself and, according to an article by Cryptic Rock, Claudia is also a popular singer in Brazil. While talking to the outlet, she also revealed that she never thought of becoming a model.