‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Has A New Boyfriend, What Is She Saying About His Identity?

Should fans expect to meet him soon?

LuAnn de Lesseps has a new man in her life.

Nearly two years after her marriage to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. came to an end after just eight months, the Real Housewives of New York City star has shared an update regarding her love life.

“I’m dating,” de Lesseps confirmed to Us Weekly on May 7.

“I have somebody that I like. I’m just not bringing him around because I’m taking it easy. I’m taking it slow this time.”

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, de Lesseps’ co-stars expressed concern about her relationship with D’Agostino Jr. after they began dating and even suggested he was cheating on her. However, de Lesseps chose to ignore their warnings and on New Year’s Eve of 2016, she and D’Agostino tied the knot.

Looking back, de Lesseps said she wishes her former husband the best and suspected he would say the same about her.

As for de Lesseps’ relationship with her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, the reality star said she still has a relationship with The Count because he’s the father of her two children, daughter Victoria and son Noel. She also said she is on good terms with Jacques Azoulay, who she dated after her divorce from The Count.

“For the most part, I have really good relationships with all my exes,” she explained.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, de Lesseps opened up about her relationship with D’Agostino and explained why their romance ended so quickly after their wedding.

“Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press,” she told Cohen.

“That, for me, was the final straw.”

De Lesseps then suggested D’Agostino wasn’t completely to blame for their split by stating that it “takes two to tango.” She also added that their situation was “bad” and didn’t show any signs of improvement.

While news of de Lesseps’ new romance is certainly exciting, fans shouldn’t expect to see her new man appear alongside her on the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of New York City. After all, she wants to keep their relationship to herself for now and by the time she’s ready to share him with the world, it will likely be time to start filming Season 12.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.