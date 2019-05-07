Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘Naked Dress’ Video Just Took Over Instagram, Braless Cleavage To Be Expected

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to flaunt it.

Following a show-stopping appearance at last night’s Met Gala, the supermodel has been taking to social media to share her look. Harper’s Bazaar wasn’t wrong in dubbing EmRata’s silver gown “naked.” Despite being floor-length, the sheer, cut-out dress barely covered this model’s modesty. It came with a criss-cross upper, no bra, and a healthy flashing of shoulders, abs, and legs. The 27-year-old and her custom-designed Dundas number are now in video format via the model’s May 7 Instagram update.

The video shows EmRata during her pre-gala fitting. A room flooded with daylight suggests that the video was shot some hours before the May 6 evening event. Brief as it is, the video shows Emily posing in her gown with her hands on her hips. An unidentified male attends to the dress’ train by crouching on the floor. Appearing to be a combination of two videos, Emily’ update shows her looking both into and away from the camera.

Instagram’s response has been nothing short of explosive. One fan left the following words.

“Have mercy!”

A fan appearing to be named Kevin voiced their thoughts via a comment.

“My lord, this woman is an angel”

Paris Hilton replied with fire and alien heart-eye emojis. The video had racked up over 600,000 views within two hours of being posted.

Dazzling as Emily is proving to her fans, a fair amount are leaving weight-related comments. “You look stunning but when did you eat for the last time? So thin dammn [sic]” was one response. Another fan echoed the thought, writing: “Too skinny…too skinny.” Similar comments were documented earlier today by The Inquisitr. Emily had taken to Instagram to share a picture from last night – “someone give this woman a proper meal” was one of the comments left.

Slender as this model may be, her 2018 Harper’s Bazaar interview did suggest a healthy appetite. Emily revealed a penchant for daily pastries with her morning coffee. Likewise a love of Italian restaurants.

Emily’s 2019 Met Gala appearance only served to further solidify her status as an A-Lister. The exclusive annual event is only attended by Hollywood’s elite. This year’s turnout was star-studded. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were joined by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kendall Jenner also graced the red carpet (which was pink this year). Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry also showed their faces as part of the celebrity crowd.

Emily did not have to travel far for her attendance. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is in New York City where EmRata resides with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.