‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas’ Insane Cleavage Stuns Instagram

Lindsey Pelas is on one of her sexy posting streaks and her fans are gobbling it up. On Tuesday, Pelas wowed her 8.9 million followers with a snap of herself up against a wooden wall, rocking a hot-pink swimsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Pelas, who has made quite the name for herself on social media, wore the revealing number — which featured a dramatic cutout that barely held in her buxom chest — while soaking up the sun on a warm, spring day. The bright ensemble contrasted with her sunkissed skin and emphasized her voluptuous body flawlessly.

The garb included a high-cut bottom that put the focus on her curvaceous thighs and toned legs. The model playfully pulled her hands through her platinum-colored locks, which she wore in long, bouncy, barrel-rolled curls, and she closed her eyes to bask in the warmth of the sun. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer and a little bit of highlighter to add to the sunny snap, and she looked radiant as she enjoyed her afternoon outdoors.

Pelas sat down with Husskie and opened up about what it’s like to be an influencer in the modern, digital age. Most of Pelas’ fans know her as a stunning model, but she also runs a popular podcast called “Eyes Up Here,” where she discusses current events, pop culture, and the inside scoop of her life in Hollywood.

Pelas said that she enjoys doing the podcast because it helps to show her fans another side of her, as she admitted that folks sometimes think that she’s materialistic and shallow. She describes herself as empathetic and “down to earth,” despite her large chest getting her into trouble from time to time.

“My podcast is definitely a way to show another side to me. Unfortunately, the world can still be stereotypical and attribute mental characteristics to physical ones, but I think most of the listeners, and podcasting community in general, are a lot smarter than that,” Pelas shared.

She also shared that she lives a pretty normal life when she’s not in front of the camera. She likes to attend yoga classes, check her email, and when she’s not working she spends her time cooking and working out. Though fans of Pelas can probably agree, she seems to almost always be working, but the Esquire bombshell says she’s proud of the things she’s accomplished in an industry that can often be tough on young women.

Pelas recalled a time when she had “simpler” dreams of getting married and going to college, but she’s happy where’s she’s at, and she’s proud of the person she has become along the way.

“I’m actually most proud of my character. I am constantly learning from everyone around me and every experience. I think each year I grow into a much wiser, more developed person,” she added.