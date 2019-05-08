Here Are The First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their newborn son made their first public appearance as a family on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared for a closed-door photo shoot in St. George’s Hall of Windsor castle with their little bundle of joy in Harry’s arms.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing!” Meghan said. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

She added that the baby has been calm so far and he is “just a dream.”

The Duke and Duchess have not yet announced the baby’s name.

Meghan also said that she and Harry are excited to introduce the baby to other members of the royal family.

The couple posed for photos with their son looking as happy as ever. In one, Harry smiles at the camera while Meghan looks lovingly at her husband. In another, they both smile down at their baby.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the photo call was brief and intimate, with only a few members of the press present. Harry held the baby, wrapped in a white blanket with a matching hat, the entire time.

The royal baby, weighing in at 7 pounds 3 ounces, was born on Monday, May 6 in the early hours of the morning.

Meghan allegedly planned to have a home birth, but fans speculated on Tuesday that the former Suits star actually gave birth in a hospital because she was overdue. The Daily Mail reported that the duchess was “whisked away” to a hospital in London on Sunday evening and the trip was so top-secret that even some royal family members were unaware.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty images

Harry and his team of Scotland Yard security guards reportedly accompanied Meghan on the hospital visit, where they remained as she went into labor. It is unclear if the birth was induced. The hospital’s location was also kept a secret, although some believed it was likely the Portland Hospital in London, where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appear in public with their new baby son for the first timehttps://t.co/zzguTWGzuE pic.twitter.com/fx1oldu9gj — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2019

The birth of Meghan and Harry’s child has certainly been a bit unconventional. While the tradition is to present the baby following its birth on the front steps of the hospital, as Kate Middleton and Prince William did with their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to wait two days before showing off their son. Royal fans were kept in suspense as they waited to hear the baby’s name, which people around the world have been placing bets on for several weeks.

Why did the royal couple choose to be so secretive about their family’s newest addition? It all comes down to having control over their son’s media presence, a source told Vanity Fair.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

“They want to be in control when it comes to managing the media. They have also agreed they want their son to have an ordinary childhood, not one lived out in the public spotlight,” the source said.

Harry appeared in front of the press on Monday afternoon to provide an update on his wife and the royal baby, where he said he was “over the moon.”

“It was amazing,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.