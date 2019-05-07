Croatian Model Meri Gulin Goes Nude In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Swedish-Croatian model Meri Gulin recently took to her Instagram account and sent a wave of excitement among her legion of ardent admirers by posting a nude, monochromatic picture.

In the snap, the 27-year-old hottie could be seen sitting on a large floor cushion while holding on to a harp. She sat against the backdrop of a fireplace, situated in a Victorian-style room, while she wore nothing at all except for a pair of French knickers. The model censored her breasts with the help of her slender arms but still left enough for the viewers to drool over.

Meri let her tresses down, looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very seductive pose. Fans loved the display of skin and showered the hottie with various compliments, calling her “smokin’ hot,” “dope,” “goddess,” “heavenly beautiful,” “my beauty queen,” and “simply stunning.”

“What a beautiful woman! Too bad that I’m not famous enough [to meet you]” one fan wrote, while another one asked her to visit Los Angeles so that he could meet Meri in person. Others opted for a more millennial way of expressing their admiration for the model and used plenty of heart, kiss, and fire emojis instead of words and long sentences.

Apart from the nude snap, Meri treated her fans to another pic wherein she could be seen lying on a garden, next to an orange tree. The model could be seen holding an orange in her hands while wearing high-waist black panties that she teamed with a black bra and a white lace crop-top. In the second, up-close image, Meri posed while trying to squeeze the orange into her mouth. She wore a full face of makeup, consisting of a dark red lipstick which made her look stunning. She opted for a white shade of eyeshadow and some soft-pink blusher to accentuate her sculpted jawline. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Sicily, Italy, and in the caption, the model used a motivational quote by Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi.

“Oh wow! I don’t know what to say. Amazing Pics. You are really sexy,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another one said that he’s in love with the model and that the picture is amazing. A female fan also asked the model about the shade and brand of her stunning red lipstick.

Loading...

In an interview with GQ, the model was asked if she reads the comments that her admirers post on her pictures. In response, she said the following.