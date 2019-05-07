British Bombshell Georgia Steel Flaunts Her Backside In Skimpy Neon Thong On Instagram

Georgia Steel may be enjoying her native U.K. behind, but she is using the last several days to reminisce about a recent lush getaway to Ibiza, Spain by showing off her flawless body in a host of skimpy bikinis, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Earlier this week, the British bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sizzling snapshots of herself, including one in which she is featured in a barely-there thong that puts her booty on full display.

In this particular photo, the 21-year-old reality TV star is donning a neon green two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top with thin straps in lilac and bright pink that tie behind Steel’s neck. She teamed the top with a pair of g-strings that tie on her sides and sit high on her frame, which helps draw attention to her wide hips and contrasting small waist. While she didn’t say where her bikini is from, the Daily Mail noted that it is from Envy Label.

She is sitting poolside on a lounge chair in a position that puts her backside on full display. The former Love Island starlet is wearing her light brown hair in a dramatic side part and down as it cascades straight down over her shoulder. Steel is wearing dark eyeliner and mascara, which makes her light eyes pop, and pink lipstick as she looks straight into the camera in a seductive way.

The post, which she shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 138,000 likes and over 7,000 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique, noting how they feel about her sultry photo.

“Wow wow wow wow,” one user simply put it.

“You look beaut,” another one chimed in.

Just before posting this sultry shot, Steel previously shared another similar photo of herself in a bright yellow two-piece bikini as she kneels in the sand, once again posing with her back to the camera in a way that accentuates her derriere.

Several days before, she shared yet another booty shot of herself in a thong swimsuit. This time around, Steel is leaning against a counter with her back to the camera as she lowers a pair of white shades to the tip of her nose as she glances at the camera.