Lori Loughlin Reportedly Feeling ‘Confident’ That She Will Escape Jail Time In College Admissions Scandal

It’s been a long few weeks for Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli but according to a report, Loughlin thinks that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. A source close to the famous duo tells People that both Loughlin and her husband are being swayed to think positively by their attorneys, who believe that they have a great chance of being acquitted of their crimes if they do indeed stand trial.

“The more that [the attorneys] look at the alleged evidence against them, the better they feel about the case,” the source dishes.

“Everyone is feeling more and more confident that this could end well for them.”

The insider also shares that Loughlin already feels like her reputation has been damaged enough and she believes that the only way to repair her image is to stand trial and defend herself. Once the court and the public hears all of the evidence and her side of the story — the Full House actress believes that she may gain some of her fans back and do some damage control in the process. And even though Lori wants to put the whole scandal behind her and be done with things, she still believes that a trial — although dragged out — is best.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli "didn't do anything illegal," a source close to the couple says. "They just wanted a good education for their kids, like every parent does." https://t.co/02iZmxrj0e pic.twitter.com/ARijCETS0y — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2019

“She would like to move forward, which she can’t do until it goes to trial. But still, she feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty.”

Loading...

The couple has already turned down a plea deal, which included jail time, in the case and is not expected to budge on this since most of the plea deals offered include jail time. They entered pleas of not guilty during a court appearance last week but still face a number of charges including mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If Loughlin and Giannulli are indeed convicted, they could face up to 20 years behind bars for each charge.

This past March, Lori’s world was turned upside down in the bombshell college admission scandal known as “Varsity Blues.” Along with 50 other individuals, including actress Felicity Huffman, Lori and Mossimo are accused of offering bribes to get their children into college. It’s alleged that the famous duo paid upwards of $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by posing as Crew team recruits — even though the girls didn’t even partake in Crew in high school or during their time at USC.

It will be interesting to see how things end up panning out for the famous pair as well as for the other parents involved in the fiasco.