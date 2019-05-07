‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer: Two Queens Get Ready For War

Jon arrives in King's Landing as Daenerys and Cersei ready for conflict.

As the dust settles from the devastating losses in Episode 4 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans are looking forward to what will happen in Episode 5. The Episode trailer promises more machinations of war as the two queens struggle for dominance.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Last of the Starks”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones saw the death of the dragon, Rhaegal, as well as the beheading of one of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) most trusted advisors, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). As Game of Thrones movies forward, Daenerys will have to come to terms with these loses as she also battles Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing.

The trailer for Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones promises more of the strategic elements of what will likely culminate in a massive battle for the iron throne in the final episode. The clip also gives snippets of all the remaining players as they ready for conflict.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is see approaching Daenerys at Dragonstone. It will be interesting to see how this conversation pans out considering what Tyrion knows. Will he reveal his knowledge of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) parentage or not? Or, will Dany surmise it from what he says?

Helen Sloan / HBO

The Episode 5 trailer for Game of Thrones also shows that Jon has arrived at King’s Landing. He is seen as he looks towards the city and is standing alongside Tyrion.

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) appears ready as he waits with his fleet. However, later in the clip, he is seen to stare at something in the sky. His composure appears to drop at this point and, as Bustle suggests, fans are already wondering if somehow Rhaegal survived Euron’s arrows in Episode 4.

With Episode 5 running at one hour and 18 minutes, it seems the episode will promise plenty of lead up to the final episode ever of Game of Thrones. While preparations are made, it seems unlikely viewers will get a battle until Episode 6, which is also an extended length episode, running at one hour and 19 minutes. However, as C|Net points out, Episode 5 promises great things as both queens ready for war. And, it is also an indication that Daenerys will not take Missandei’s advice and burn everything — just yet.

You can view the Episode 5 trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.