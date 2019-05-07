Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Share First Ultrasound Video Of Baby No. 2

Baby Forsyth is moving and grooving already, as seen in new ultrasound video.

Joy-Anna Duggar couldn’t be happier to be expecting her second child with husband, Austin Forsyth. The couple made the sweet announcement last week. Even though it wasn’t totally unexpected, fans were thrilled for them. The first ultrasound photos were also shown with the baby news and now there is a video that goes along with it.

Joy and Austin posted the video via their joint Instagram depicting the 10-week sonogram. You can clearly see the little arms and legs moving about as it was being filmed inside the womb. The Forsyths had mentioned how tiny its limbs are right now. They still have six and a half months to go at the point. It didn’t take long before Joy’s sister, Jessa Seewald, and sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, hopped on their timeline to gush on how amazing the video is.

The TLC reality stars welcomed their firstborn, Gideon Martyn, on February 23, 2018. There were a few complications that prevented Joy from having a home birth like they had planned, but those plans changed quickly when he was discovered to be breech. She was rushed to the hospital and had a c-section. It was a scary time for the new mom and dad, but it all worked out in the end.

No details have been released just yet on whether they are planning on a home birth this time around. The closer it gets to the end of this pregnancy, it is likely that Joy’s midwife will determine the safest choice for her to deliver another healthy baby.

Gideon is a little young to fully know exactly what being a big brother really means. The one-year-old is just enjoying his play time for now. The little guy is said to be a happy baby. On Monday, Joy and Austin posted a couple of cute snapshots showing their son hanging out with his cousin Garrett. They are both going to be big brothers around the same time as Joe and Kendra Duggar, who are also expecting baby number two.

Duggar babies are coming fast and furious lately. There is certainly no shortage in this family. In addition to Joy and Kendra expecting, there is Jessa who is due in less than a month, and also Anna who is pregnant with her sixth child with Josh Duggar. If you count cousin Amy King, that makes five babies being added to the family.

You never know when another baby announcement will come along. Keep checking back for more updates on who will be expecting next.