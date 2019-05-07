Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Stuns In Red Lingerie In New Instagram Update

Despite being a lingerie model, British hottie Megan Williams doesn’t solely rely on skin-baring pictures to gain her followers’ appreciation. But whenever she does, her pics are bound to become her followers’ favorite.

This is exactly what happened to one of her latest pics on Instagram wherein the model was featured wearing a very suggestive set of red lingerie which allowed her to flaunt her flawless, model figure. To pose for the picture, Megan let her tresses down, accessorized with just one gold bracelet to keep it simple and wore a full face of makeup comprising dark pink blusher and red lipstick.

To pose for the camera, she threw her head back, closed her eyes and stretched her body while tugging at her panties to pull off a very sexy pose. As of the writing of this article, the picture in question racked up more than 13,000 likes and 160-plus comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms and showered her with various complimentary comments.

Among those who liked and commented on the picture included her fellow Victoria’s Secret models Lorena Rae and Maya Stepper as well as Croatian Sports Illustrated model, Meri Gulin. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote “wow, you are just wow,” while another one said that the pic left him speechless. Others, per usual, posted plenty of heart, kiss and fire emojis on the pic to tell the model how much they admire her and remind her that she is very hot.

It seems like red is Megan’s favorite color these days. Last week, she titillated her fans by sharing another picture wherein she could be seen donning a red, bandeau style bikini while posing against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean. Captured during the photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit collection 2019, the snap garnered more than 11, 000 likes and 125 comments within a short span of time. In the comments, fans not only told the model that she has an incredible figure, but they also said that the color red really suits her.

She also shared another picture from the same photo shoot wherein she posed with Victoria’s Secret angel Barbara Palvin. Megan donned a neon-pink bikini while Barbara opted for a navy-blue one as both the ladies sat on the beach and struck candid poses.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Megan was asked if there is something that she would like to change about the fashion industry. In response, the model said the following.