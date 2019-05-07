Lili Reinhart’s Long, Lean Legs Stole The Show At Last Night’s Met Gala

Last night’s Met Gala was a star-studded, highly attended event. Celebs were out in full force rocking their most unique attires for the “Camp” themed evening, and Lili Reinhart and her long, lean legs absolutely stole the show.

Reinhart took to Instagram to share some snaps of her custom-made Salvatore Ferragamo gown. The baby-blue number featured a sizzling mini skirt that let Reinhart’s toned bottom-half have some time in the spotlight. The ruffled garb had a long, stunning train attached that followed Reinhart around as she glided up the stairs in a pair of silver Paul Andrew stiletto heels that matched perfectly with the Fred Leighton jewelry she chose for the epic night.

She channeled her inner Marie Antoinette by wearing her hair in a high, curly updo that she decorated with gorgeous, delicate flowers. She chose a dramatic sweeping of blush to accentuate her cheekbones and hot pink eye shadow that made her blue peepers pop. Reinhart’s gorgeous, porcelain skin looked radiant in the off-the-shoulder frock, and her fans went wild over the daring look.

Of course, Reinhart’s favorite accessory — her arm-candy boyfriend Cole Sprouse — was by her side for the night, looking dapper himself in a multicolored, pink-toned suit. The two Riverdale stars, who tried keeping their relationship out of the public eye for a while, have embraced their coupledom and have seemingly fallen into a perfect cadence as costars and as a real-life couple.

Reinhart spoke at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards and opened up about how she struggles to remain body-positive in a world full of critics and cameras. In her powerful speech, the actress shared that her fluctuating weight has caused her to be fodder for headlines and harsh commentary, and she admitted that she struggles with finding the balance of loving herself and listening to trolls.

“I could see the difference in my shape in photos and wondered if anyone else was noticing. I felt this strange, constant struggle of having to live up to the expectation of the appearance that I had already established to the world. So I found myself examining my body constantly in the mirror.”

She became aware that she was being conditioned to feel a certain way about her body because of what she was reading and seeing on television and magazines, and had been conditioned to feel that way from a young age. After some self-reflection, Reinhart started living a more active lifestyle and came to the realization that embracing one’s natural beauty is not mutually exclusive, and now wants to empower young women to embrace themselves and their bodies, and beauty, just as they are.

“So let’s celebrate each other, and ourselves, as we are, as we will be, and as we were meant to be. Unique. Imperfect. Beautiful. And so incredibly powerful,” she added.