Tana Mongeau Licks Bra-Clad Bella Thorne, Teases That Lesbian Relationship Is Back On

Bella Thorne is throwing her fans a curveball today. A May 7 Instagram update posted to both the actress and Tana Mongeau’s accounts is sending conflicting messages. The former exes aren’t “back together” according to Bella’s caption, however the YouTuber’s words are less clear.

Today’s update shows the girls in a raunchy moment. Tana’s hands are placed on Bella’s face. Her tongue appears to be giving Thorne a lick. While Tana’s eyes are closed, Bella is shooting the camera a knowing look from behind a pair of circular-rimmed shades. Outfit-wise, the pair is throwing out plenty of color, plenty of Louis Vuitton, and plenty of skin. Tana’s pink shirt comes cropped and accessorized by a shoulder bag from the luxury French brand. Bella has gone uniform with her palette, however her red-embellished bra isn’t leaving much to the imagination.

From Mongeau’s end, the caption seems directed at Thorne. She can’t “imagine a world” where she doesn’t “love” Bella. A reply sent by Bella simply read: “Send me this.” Tana’s update came first. Bella then shared the same image. Her caption placated any suggestions that the girls are dating – they aren’t back on but they’re “hangin,” Bella wrote. Given that Bella is known for going cryptic on social media, today’s picture is getting questioned by fans.

“Ah sh*t, here we go again,” one fan replied to Tana. Another seemed convinced that the duo is now a couple. “You have no idea how happy this makes me,” they wrote. “TELLA IS BACKKK!!!!!” was another comment. Over on Bella’s post, fans likewise demonstrated hope for the former couple. “What’s meant to be will always find a way,” one user wrote.

Bella and Tana’s relationship has proven a major headline-maker in the past. In October 2018, People reported that Bella was dating “both” Tana and her now-ex, Mod Sun. The magazine quoted Bella on the nature of the relationship.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

By February 2019, however, Teen Vogue was reporting that Mongeau and Thorne were no longer an item. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys” was Bella’s Twitter announcement confirming the split.

Relationship-related activity on Bella’s Instagram has been busy of late. Last month’s Coachella update from Bella (seen above) suggested a split from her rapper boyfriend, Mod Sun. The picture didn’t fully confirm a breakup. Teen Vogue, however, did.

Bella may have shut down rumors with her caption, but today’s updates are throwing fans a lot of question marks.