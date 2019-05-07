Pink Tops The Album Charts Globally Proving She Is On Top Of Her Game Once Again

On April 26, Alecia Moore also known as Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human. Despite releasing the album soon after her last, Beautiful Trauma, and currently promoting that record on a world tour, the “So What” hitmaker still managed to top the album charts globally for her new record.

Three days ago, she posted a photo on her Instagram celebrating the news that she had achieved her third No. 1 album in the U.K.

“Thank you for all the love UK ON MY #1 album!!!!!! I am beyond stoked/thrilled/shocked/excited/grateful. Also, thank you to Ireland for the #1 and to my Aussies and Kiwis too!!!!!!! Biggest wettest kiss on all your faces #hurts2bhuman #butnottoday,” she captioned her upload.

She previously topped the U.K. album charts in 2008 for Funhouse and 2017 for Beautiful Trauma.

In the U.S. the album became her third consecutive album to debut at No. 1, which Billboard announced. They reported that her first week sales were an impressive 115,000.

In Australia, Pink also has a loyal fanbase. She has achieved a total of eight top 10 albums there with six going to No. 1 — I’m Not Dead, Funhouse, Greatest Hits… So Far!, The Truth About Love, Beautiful Trauma, and Hurts 2B Human.

Other countries the new album has topped the charts include Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

The lead single “Walk Me Home” debuted at No. 8 in the U.K. and became her 20th top 10 single according to Official Charts.

Hurts 2B Human contains collaborations with Khalid, Cash Cash, Wrabel, and Chris Stapleton. The album consists of 13 tracks and was released via RCA Records.

Pink is still embarking on her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” to support the album of the same name released near the end of 2017. So far the tour has gone across North America and Oceania. She is currently performing on the and North American leg which started March 1. The leg will end May 22 and will continue in Europe in June where the “Just Like A Pill” chart-topper will play stadiums. The tour is set to end November 22.

In a recent interview with Today, Pink explained that she plans to do a whole new tour for Hurts 2B Human, despite already performing some of the new songs on the current tour. The full extended interview has been uploaded to the show’s official YouTube channel.

In 2000, Pink released her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home. 19 years later, the superstar is still on top of her game topping the charts and selling out concert tickets around the globe. She is the perfect example of a pop star who continues to re-peak.

