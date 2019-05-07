Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mariah Faces Danger Head On

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah receives more threatening texts, and she decides on a plan of action that could prove dangerous in the end.

Several times recently, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has received threatening texts and destructive notes. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Mariah even confronted a guy at Crimson Lights who was staring at her. However, one thing Mariah hasn’t done is go to the police and get some help with the very real threat she’s facing.

SheKnows Soaps revealed that Mariah receives yet another threatening message. In this one, Mariah’s stalker says to get used to him because he is not going to go away anytime soon. Not only that, but the person who sent the text said that he knows how to find her. Clearly, Mariah is spooked especially since Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) startles her.

Tessa is angry about yet another threat, and they send the stalker a message. The message asks what Mariah did to upset the person and offers to talk things out, which seems like an unsafe strategy. However, when another text comes in, Mariah is scared it’s from the stalker, and when it’s not, she and Tessa assume that the response manages to scare the person.

It’s quite a mystery. Who would send Mariah these types of messages? It is easy to assume that it’s a crazed fan of GC Buzz, especially given the first one’s mention of gossip. However, it makes sense that perhaps it’s also somebody who knows Mariah or her family. Possibly, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is working to get some payback because of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) relationship. Mia knows where Mariah lives and has reasonable access to get to her, and hurting Mariah would hurt Sharon deeply.

Of course, it could be any number of other villains from the talk show host’s past or even somebody brand new. One problem is that Mariah turned down Devon’s (Bryton James) offer of security, which means she’s exposed if somebody does decide to step things up and attack. Lola’s (Sasha Calle) recent attack nearly cost her life, and somebody could gravely injure Mariah if she’s not careful.

For some strange reason, Mariah is not being smart about this situation with her stalker, and while she seems to assume it’s a man, it could very well be a woman, which means she may never see the person coming until it is way too late.