Kylie Jenner Shows Off Abs In Tiny Crop Top As She Holds Baby Stormi On Her Hip

Last night, Kylie Jenner stunned at the Met Gala and today — she’s still proving that she’s one of the most fashionable females in Hollywood.

The mother of one attended the star-studded Gala yesterday where she served up one of the hottest looks of the evening. Now, the 21-year-old is taking a little time to enjoy New York with her one-year-old daughter, Stormi. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty exiting a hotel in the Big Apple with her daughter in tow.

The lip kit mogul looks dressed to impress in a cropped white tank top that hits at her ribcage, showing off her toned and tanned abs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pairs the top with oversized silky silver pants and a pair of heels. Kylie wears her hair slicked back in a low bun and accessorizes the look with a pair of sunglasses and silver earrings.

Baby Stormi sits on her mom’s hip and looks cute as can be with her hair in a high bun. The tot dons a brown colored sweater with a white graphic on the back and a pair of tiny black shorts. She can also be seen wearing a pair of black and white Nike shoes for her chic little look. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Jenner looked absolutely stunning in her appearance at the Met Gala.

For some of the evening, Jenner walked alongside her famous sisters — Kendall and Kim and during other parts, her man Travis Scoot stood by her side. In the countless photos posted to social media, Kendall and Kylie can be seen rocking custom Versace gowns. Kylie opted to go totally purple for her sexy look, appearing to channel her inner mermaid. The bombshell wore her long purple-dyed locks straight and down and her back as well as a gorgeous face of makeup, which probably includes a gloss from one of her lip kits.

Jenner’s insane body stole the spotlight in the sultry photos with the top of the dress featuring a sweetheart cut that dips very low into Jenner’s chest — showing off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The purple-knit dress falls all the way down to the floor with the bottom featuring an array of purple feathers. Underneath the gorgeous gown, Jenner appears to be wearing a nude bodysuit, leaving her long and lean legs on display through the sheer dress.

Now, fans are already anxious to see what Kylie comes up with for next year’s Met Gala look.