Miley Cyrus Teases New Song Called ‘Bad Karma’ At 2019 Met Gala

It's unclear if the song is from her upcoming seventh studio album, "MC7."

Idolator reports that Miley Cyrus shared a snippet of her new song, “Bad Karma,” at the 2019 Met Gala on May 7. Although it’s unclear if the song is from her upcoming seventh studio album, MC7, the pop star referenced the song in a previous interview with MostRequestedLive, so at the very least it will probably be on the album.

“I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video.”

The song was produced by Mark Ronson, who reportedly worked with the star a lot on her new album. Additional collaborators include Andrew Wyatt and Mike WiLL Made-It, executive producer of 2013’s Bangerz.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Cyrus revealed that MC7 will return to a hip hop sound.

“We’ve got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative,” she said.

“I just have kind of everything.”

The move comes after the star distanced herself from the genre back in 2017 and revealed that she was unhappy with the lyrical content.

“That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that.”

Video of Miley and Liam on the bus ride over to the Met Gala and Miley singing along to what sounds like “Bad Karma” – a Song she teased during a London interview that she did with producer Mark Ronson. Definitely cannot wait to hear this one off the record! ???? pic.twitter.com/Pm1yhdsaBb — Jozzy (@MileyNYCyrus) May 7, 2019

Why turn back now? Cyrus’ follow-up to Bangerz, Younger Now, debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and sold 45,000 units. This performance is far less than the previous effort, which hit number one in its first week with 270,000 in sales. As of today, the former is certified triple platinum, while the latter only received gold in Canada.

Critics have previously called Cyrus a culture vulture for her comments on hip hop and pivot away from it, and her move back will not likely do anything to change their minds. But Cyrus claims that she has a love for hip hop and wants to expand her music to more towards “uplifting, conscious rap.”

