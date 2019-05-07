Rita Ora Wears Green Low Cut Plunge Dress To The 2019 Met Gala

Rita Ora attended the 2019 Met Gala and posed with her famous supermodel friend Kate Moss, and designer Marc Jacobs.

Five days ago, Ora let fans know that she would be attending the event again. The “Shine Ya Light” songstress posted her previous looks in an Instagram upload reminding them what outfits she had worn in the past.

“Is it Met season already? Swipe to see my met gala evolution over the years, which look is your fav?????????‍♀️ get ready for this years look too I cant wait!! gonna be maaajorr,” she teased fans.

At this years ball, she wore a green plunge dress which showed off her cleavage. Her dress had a slit at the front so if Ora wanted to show off a leg, she had the luxury of doing so. The garment was long sleeved and was very appealing to the eye. She accessorized the look with crystal earrings and a jeweled necklace. Ora looked a million dollars. Her hair was super glamorous wearing it down and combed back off of her face.

While posing on the carpet, she was photographed with her good friend, Kate Moss, who is known for being one of the most legendary supermodels of the ’90s. They were both dressed in Marc Jacobs’ garments and posed with the designer also. Ora stated they were both her dates for the night.

She has uploaded multiple photos from last night to her Instagram account but the first upload she posted 18 hours ago has gone on to be liked over 275,000 times.

This isn’t the first time Rita and Kate have posted photos with each other on social media. Recently, they attended Marc’s wedding and got ready together for the big day, which The Inquisitr reported.

In between attending the Met Gala, Rita is living her best life on tour in support of her second studio album, Phoenix. The tour kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month. In April, she kicked off the European leg and while she was in the Netherlands, she decided to get herself some new tattoos. She documented her new ink on her Instagram account and received a mixed reception from her fans who weren’t all fond of her new body art, which The Inquisitr revealed.

While being on tour, she has been wearing different outfits for each show which The Inquisitr has been reporting.

On Instagram, Rita has over 14.8 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 6.8 million followers.