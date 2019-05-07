Irina Shayk Stuns In Plunging Blue Gown At The 2019 Met Gala — But Where Was Bradley Cooper?

Last night’s annual Met Gala saw stars hitting the iconic pink carpet in their absolute best ensembles, and Irina Shayk’s certainly did not disappoint. The model took to her Instagram account to show off her stunning Camp: Notes on Fashion-themed look from the glamorous night that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The 30-year-old uploaded to posts to show off her outfit for what is arguably the biggest night in fashion, and it may just be one of her best yet. Irina wowed fans, photographers, and other attendees in a gorgeous navy blue Burberry dress, which Harper’s Bazaar noted was designed by her longtime pal Riccardo Tisci. The breathtaking garment flashed some major skin as the model posed for the cameras, and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The stunning velvet gown featured bubble sleeves and built-in gloves, as well a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. The Russian beauty flaunted an insane amount of cleavage underneath the daring opening that cascaded all the way down to her midriff, with a cluster of shimmering jewels drawing even more attention to her enviably flat midsection. The lower half of her dress clung perfectly to the babe’s signature curves, providing a gorgeous silhouette of her flawless figure.

Fans of the catwalk queen showered her with love for her breathtaking look from the Met Gala. Irina’s duo of posts showing off her ensemble has garnered nearly half a million likes and dozens of compliments from her 11.9 million followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

But while it certainly had many turning their heads to get a glimpse, others were raising eye brows at the fact that her long time beau, actor Bradley Cooper was noticeably absent from the event. Though some may see this as more fuel to ongoing cheating rumors that surfaced after the star’s intimate Grammy’s performance with Lady Gaga of their hit song “Shallow” from A Star is Born, USA Todayexplained that there was a perfectly good reason for the 44-year-old’s absence.

Why did Irina Shayk attend the #MetGala without BF Bradley Cooper? ????https://t.co/KmNADj1VZe — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 7, 2019

As the news outlet noted, Bradley — who actually was approved by Anna Wintour to attend the event — was out of town during the star studded night. Nicole Caruso, a representative for the actor, revealed that he was actually across the country in Los Angeles working as a producer on post-production of Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming Joker movie, and therefore was unable to hit the pink carpet along side his lady love.