Sommer Ray Shows Off Insane Booty In Tiny Pink Bikini

Instagram vixen Sommer Ray always knows how to flaunt her luscious curves and her latest social media snap does just that. The fitness model has become an icon on social media for her sexy bikini photos and she has taken that fame and built it into an impressive empire. Based on the reaction to her newest picture, it is easy to see why she has generated so much online enthusiasm.

Ray shared a set of photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon that is quickly going viral. As is often the case, Sommer is wearing a bikini from the swimwear line she created. While those checking out the snaps can see that the bikini itself is gorgeous, in reality, there isn’t necessarily that much of the suit visible.

As she often does, Sommer included a caption designed to inspire and motivate her followers. Those who have grown to love Ray love that she does focus on showing her authentic side and she did that once again with this post.

Sommer looks fresh-faced and makeup-free in these new snaps and her long, blonde curls are flowing down over one shoulder. She is wearing a seashell anklet, several bracelets, and quite a few rings, but she is primarily letting her curves do all the talking in these sultry poses.

Ray is standing on a beach, leaning against a palm tree as she bends one leg and rests one foot against her inner thigh. Sommer is standing to the side, gazing off away from the camera, as she shows off her athletic legs, curvy booty, and amazing abs.

More than 20.7 million people follow Sommer on Instagram and they never hesitate to embrace sexy posts like this one. Within a mere 30 minutes of being up on the social media site, Ray’s pink bikini snaps had raked in more than 190,000 likes. In addition to that, nearly 2,000 of the model’s fans commented with many noting that she looked hot and amazing.

Not only has Sommer built up a huge social media following and designed a killer swimwear line, The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that she’s starting a podcast with fellow influencer Amanda Cerny. The two have already shared a few sneak peeks at what is on the way and their fans cannot wait to dive into this new project with them.

Few Instagram influencers can generate a heat wave over a simple bikini photo quite like Sommer Ray can, as is evident by this latest snap. It’s clear that the fitness model’s career is on fire right now and her fans will be anxious to see what she puts together for them next.