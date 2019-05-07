Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ Team Had No Idea She Was In Pain Days Before Appendectomy

Kelly Clarkson may have been in severe pain in the days leading up to her emergency appendectomy, but her team on The Voice never could have guessed. The singer made her brave return to the live singing competition on Monday, just six days after surgery. Following the Top 13 Live Performances that evening, a few of Clarkson’s team members opened up about their coach’s medical condition. After seeing her power through her abdominal pain so effortlessly, they have more respect for Clarkson than ever before.

“She never showed any signs of hurting or anything,” country singer Rod Stokes, 34, said of the “Broken and Beautiful” singer, according to People. “She took care of business.”

Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards with ease (and style) on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada. Little did the audience know that she had been suffering from acute appendicitis the entire time. Immediately following the awards show, the American Idol alum flew home to undergo emergency surgery in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Clarkson only revealed after the surgery that she had actually been in pain for several days beforehand.

“She didn’t even make it known to us that she had that condition. I just have so much respect for her for being able to work just as hard,” contestant Jej Vinson, 22, said on Monday. “It just shows her professionalism.”

Stokes joked that he would have been “hollering and screaming like a little baby” in bed if he had been in her shoes.

On Thursday morning, Clarkson took to Twitter to thank her team for getting her through the BBMAs. She admitted that she did “break down in tears” from the pain once the show was over, but she was “feeling awesome” post-surgery.

She offered up another update this week before going live on The Voice,Billboard reported. The Kelly Clarkson Show host wrote on the social media site that recovery is rough, but she’s getting through it.

“Recovering after surgery super duper sucks,” Clarkson wrote. “Turns out I don’t “rest” well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near.”

Despite her struggles with recovery, Clarkson appeared to be in good spirits as she cheered on the Voice contestants during their performances. She and fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Adam Levine will take their red seats once more to hear the voting results in Tuesday evening’s Top 13 Eliminations episode on NBC at 8 p.m.