Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Didn’t Attend the 2019 Met Gala

Fans who expected to see Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of the Met Gala on Monday were disappointed when the celebrity couple did not make an appearance.

A source told People that they are simply tired.

“Between Ryan’s schedule and Blake’s pregnancy, they’re pretty exhausted,” the source said. “It’s a lot juggling everything especially with two young kids.”

Another source also said that the family is preparing for travel.

“Ryan is also leaving to go film a movie on location soon and the family is traveling with him so everybody has a lot on their plate right now,” the source told People.

Reynolds explained earlier this month that part of what makes their family strong is staying together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time,” he said, adding if they were both working on movies at the same time, they would never see each other.

“We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he said, according to People.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Lively and Reynolds were married in September 2012 at the historic Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina during, People reported. The couple are parents to 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

On Thursday, Lively appeared at the premiere of Reynolds’ new film Pokémon Detective Pikachu, with a special accessory — her baby bump, which was a surprise to her fans.

Last year at the annual Metropolitan Museum event, Lively looked stunning in a custom Versace gown that was designed with an ornate ruby and gold design which featured intricate beading, and a bejeweled bodice. The gown had a flowing red and gold train that also included extensive beaded detail.

Lively’s accessories at the event consisted of over $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that included a custom-made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds, People reported. She wore diamond and emerald earrings and diamond and ruby rings, along with her personally designed engagement ring from Schwartz.

Vogue reported that the gown took 600 hours to create, and it was so big that she had to ride in a bus to the event.

After seeing Lively in such a beautiful gown, it is no surprise that fans were disappointed when the star did not make an appearance at Monday’s event, but there is always next year.