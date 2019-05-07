‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Flaunts Flawless Figure By Wearing The Skimpiest Bikini Ever On Instagram

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova is popular among her 4.8 million fans for posting her racy and skin-baring pics on Instagram. And in order to keep her ardent admirers thoroughly engaged and entertained in her modeling activities, she makes sure to post several pictures every week.

The current week was no exception, as the model took to her page and posted a new pic which left little to the imagination of the viewers. In the snap, Viki titillated her fans by wearing a barely-there black bikini through which she not only put her pert breasts on full display but also showed off her exceptionally well-toned abs, taut stomach and her sexy legs.

In terms of her aesthetics, the Viki opted for very little makeup which looked perfect with her beach ensemble. She let her brunette tresses down and accessorized with a silver cross pendant and a pair of sunglasses. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Titanic Mardan Palace — a luxury resort in Antalya, Turkey.

As of the writing of this article, the picture in question amassed more than 208,000 likes and close to 15,00 comments wherein fans showered the stunner with various compliments.

Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that Viki is one of the prettiest models that Russia has ever produced, while another one agreed and said that he is in love with Russian women because they all are absolutely gorgeous. Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Viki, said that he would like to take her out on a date. The comments section showed words written in various languages, including Russian, English, Arabic, Spanish and Hindi, which shows that Viki has millions of followers across the globe.

Prior to posting the said picture, Viki treated her fans to a very stylish snap wherein she was featured wearing an elegant black, backless long dress with a side slit that looked nothing short of gorgeous. The model wore her brunette locks into soft curls and wore a full face of makeup, comprising subtle shades, to pull off a very glamorous look. Fans of the hot model liked the snap more than 64,000 times and took their time to leave 630-plus comments which proves that Viki doesn’t necessarily have to wear revealing clothes to gain her fans’ admiration, love and appreciation.

In an interview with Shot Connect, Viki talked about her idea of love and the type of men that she likes. She also admitted that she is a romantic person.