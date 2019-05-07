Here’s How Will Smith’s Wife Jada Pinkett Feels About Flirty Women

Neither Jada nor their daughter Willow approve of flirty fans or co-stars.

Despite being in his 50’s, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith is no stranger to fans – and even co-stars – swooning over his good looks. During a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith made it clear that she isn’t afraid to put flirty females in their place.

“There was only one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people, they stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful. I know who I am. And, more importantly, he knows who I am,” the 47-year-old actress admitted while speaking to her daughter Willow, her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest star Ayesha Curry.

While Jada has no insecurities to speak of when it comes to her marriage with Will, she also opened up about how Willow was in her mother’s corner with boxing gloves ready to start swinging at flirty women.

In fact, the actress recalled an incident when Willow was quick to remind one of her father’s flirty co-stars that she had a mother who was still very much in the picture.

“I remember when Willow was five or six and one of his co-stars was in his trailer. She jumped in her father’s lap and she looked at the co-star and said, ‘My mother’s gonna be here very soon’… And I remember Will telling me the story — I cracked up!” Jada recalled.

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha echoed Jada’s feelings by agreeing that she also didn’t like it when flirty fans crossed a line with her husband.

It's her husband. She has every right to be "hostile" towards female outsiders. https://t.co/bbEeInFSf5 — Daniel Bennett (@DanielBennettNY) May 7, 2019

Adding to the conversation, Adrienne said she believed “more” of the responsibility in a situation involving a married man and a flirty woman falls onto the man to make the right decisions.

While Pinkett Smith agreed with her mother, she added that “an internal space of confidence” also helps.

As Page Six reminds us, Will and Jada have ben happily married for over two decades. In addition to Willow, they also have a 20-year-old son named Jaden.

Ayesha Curry Tells Jada Pinkett Smith 'Ladies Will Always Be Lurking' Around Husband Stephen Curry https://t.co/RLKOMGh3Vh — People (@people) May 2, 2019

Both Willow and Jaden have followed in their parents footsteps with acting, singing, and songwriting on their young resumes.

During a previous episode of her Facebook series, Pinkett Smith also opened up about how she and Will do not actually celebrate the day they were married because they have a more “evolved” relationship.

“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” she continued to explain.