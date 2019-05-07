Kim Kardashian Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Outrageously Daring Snaps

Kim Kardashian is busy sharing snaps from last night’s Met Gala. The latest batch forms the first afterparty update from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Kim underwent a full outfit change following her initial red carpet appearance. She is, after all, an A-Lister.

Kim’s May 7 Instagram update shows the 38-year-old in a daring, cut-out dress. The curve-hugging number is minimal on the material, but it’s heavy on the shimmer. Perspex-like blues are contrasting silver glitters around the dress’ parameters, and the silvers match what appears to be a Cleopatra-style wig. Together, they merge around the reality star’s chest. The strapless dress’ aquas are matched by elbow-length, fingerless gloves, boots, and nails. Suffice to say this mother of three hasn’t held back on the glam.

Five snaps show Kim with her husband Kanye West. Together, the couple appears indoors and in the street. The fourth shot shows Kim’s face. The fifth focuses on her nails.

A caption thanks designer, Thierry Mugler for turning Kim into a “camp crystal girl.” This year’s Met Gala theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” As BBC documented, fashion’s highest-profile event saw a full fleet of celebrities take on the theme. Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa were among last night’s famous faces.

The above look formed the second Mugler outfit from Kim in one night. Her earlier appearance on the gala’s carpet showcased a ruched number dubbed “Mugler Drip” in Kim’s Instagram caption. So far, fans seem to be giving the electric-blue dress the thumbs-up. One called it “iconic.” Another even appeared to prefer it to the first Mugler dress. They voiced their thoughts with the following comment.

“This should have been your look at the gala and not the after party this is amazing.”

Other comments pertained to Kanye. One fan wrote: “I feel bad for Kanye. He’s to [sic] real for the business.” Another user said that Kanye looked “like a bodyguard.”

This year’s Met Gala has had quite the Kardashian-Jenner turnout. Alongside Kim and Kanye, the high-profile event saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner show their faces. The sisters twinned in feather-adorned Versace gowns – while Kylie opted for lilacs, Kendall wore fiery oranges. “Momager” and executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner also attended with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. While Kendall’s boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons did not attend, Kylie’s man did. Travis Scott accompanied his girlfriend in front of the cameras.

Kim’s Instagram update had racked up over 1.1 likes within two hours of being posted.