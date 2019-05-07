Chris Evans Casually Attended His 20-Year High School Reunion & His Classmates Were Shocked

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evan just closed out the opening week of one of the world’s biggest movie premieres, and he decided to celebrate by casually attending his 20-year high school reunion. As People Magazine shared, the actor floored his fellow classmates, who were shocked that he showed up in the first place, and the actor even stopped to take pictures with some of his former schoolmates turned fans, as well as some of the waitstaff at Conrad’s restaurant, where the event was being held.

Evans graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1999, and as one of his fellow alumni shared to Twitter, he even scribbled “Chris” on his nametag, just like everyone else — as if coming off the high of a $2 billion week at the box office affords you some sort of anonymity. It was reported that Evans mingled with his classmates, and appeared to be having a good time while going casual for the laid-back occasion in a black tee shirt and matching cardigan.

Donna Scott, manager of Conrad’s restaurant, said that Evans was kind enough to pose for a picture with one of the staff members who was star-struck upon seeing Captain America come through the door.

“Many people wanted to take pictures with him. Everyone was pretty excited that he was there,” Scott said.

Evans reportedly RSVP’d to the event last minute, likely opting to swing by since he’s in the Boston area anyway, filming Defending Jacob for Apple TV+. The new series, which is based on a book of the same name by William Landay, followers a lawyer named Andy Barber (played by Evans) whose 14-year old son is accused of murdering one of his classmates.

The limited series is reportedly being shot in several different locations in and around Boston, as the book itself takes place in Newton. For the series, as Boston.com reported, Evans will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Downtown Abbey alum Michelle Dockery, who will play his wife, and one of the breakout stars of It, Jaeden Martell, who will play his son.

Though many of Evans’ fellow classmates were pretty mum about his attendance over the weekend, his photo made the rounds on social media, and many fans found it shocking that he chose to rub elbows with his the other alumni.

Some fans, however, weren’t surprised in the least, saying that it’s just the kind of guy Evans is.

“Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans,” one Twitter user shared.