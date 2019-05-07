Florida Woman Pulls Alligator From Pants During Traffic Stop

The woman also had a backpack filled with dozens of small turtles.

A routine traffic stop in Punta Gorda, Florida got a little weird early Monday morning when a young woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants.

According to NBC2 News, deputies pulled over pickup truck being driven by a 22-year-old man with a 25-year-old female passenger at roughly 3:15 a.m. The deputies reportedly pulled the truck over after witnessing it fail to come to a complete stop at a sign sign located on Oil Well Road before turning onto Tamiami Trail.

The incident report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reveals the man and woman had just left the Oil Well Road underpass. When asked by the deputies what the pair were doing out and about at this time of night, the young man told the officers they were collecting snakes and frogs.

After issuing the driver with a violation for running a stop sign, he asked the duo to see what animals they had collected during their early morning ventures. The officer proceeded to explain it was his duty to make sure the pair hadn’t picked up any wildlife they were not allowed to disturb or transport.

The driver complied with the officer’s request and opened the bags near him which contained clothing and other personal items. The backpack at the feet of the female passenger, however, was full of wildlife. When she opened the the backpack, the officer discovered it housed a softshell turtle as well as 42 small three-striped mud turtles.

It wasn’t until the Charlotte County deputies asked the woman if she had anything else in her possession that they needed to be aware of that she pulled a a foot-long baby alligator from her yoga pants before sitting it down on the bed of the pickup truck.

Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard, “Do you have anything else?”https://t.co/eeeTsj6AA4 — kackley (@kackley) May 7, 2019

The deputies contacted Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC) who arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. to investigate the situation.

According to the FWC, both the alligator and the two species of turtles in the woman’s posession were native to the area. They are, however, regulated animals. Both the woman and the driver received a citation for having the animals in their possession as well as violating the limits for bagging reptiles. The turtles and the alligator were seized from the pair before being safely released back into the wild.

Unfortunately, the police report did not elaborate on the details surrounding why the young man and woman were collecting turtles and alligators at three in the morning.