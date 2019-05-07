Jenelle Evans’ ‘Pearly Whites’ Instagram Photo Receives Backlash Amid David Eason Shooting Family Dog

Instagram users have taken to the photo's comments section to reveal their feelings on the situation.

It looks like Janelle Evans is trying to find some peace amidst the drama that followed after her husband David Eason killed the family dog. Per PopCulture, The Teen Mom 2 star posted a tame Instagram photo of her and her son Kaiser after a routine visit to the dentist.

“Pearly whites, no cavities. He’s the only child of mine that loves the dentist.”

But a quick scan of the comments shows that fans and followers aren’t going to be so quick to forget the drama — the section is filled with messages criticizing the actions of Easton and urging Evans to pack up and leave before harm comes to her children.

“At this point, if something God forbid happens to any of those innocent babies, you should be held just as responsible as the animal who you STILL have around them!!!” one comment reads.

Other comments were less encouraging and veered into the territory of slander.

“Each kid of hers has a different baby daddy. Skank!”

People reports that Easton shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, after it attacked their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. He defended his decision by posting a video of the dog getting aggressive toward Ensley and shared a photo of scratch marks on her face that were allegedly caused by the dog.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all.”

Regardless, Easton’s actions have caused a public backlash, and Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry recently spoke out against him in an Instagram statement.

“Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget,”

She said that she hopes Jenelle and her children stay safe and “take the necessary steps to get the help” she believes her family needs

Evans and Easton married in September 2017, but it’s unclear if the two have spoken since the incident. Evans is reportedly upset and taking time to figure out the next steps. The reality star also has a 4-year old son Kaiser and an 8-year-old son Jace from previous relationships.

Although Easton was previously a part of Teen Mom 2, he was fired by MTV in February 2008 for homophobic tweets. He deleted the Instagram account that he previously used to address the incident and hasn’t commented on the situation since.