Instagram Starlet Kourtney Reppert Dons Tiny Bikini To Show Off Weight Loss

Kourtney Reppert has attracted a legion of Instagram fans for several reasons, but one of these reasons is how open and direct she is about her personal life and struggles. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a video in which she is donning a barely-there bikini. The purpose of that share was to show off her body after having lost 100 pounds since she first embarked on her weight-loss journey. She started getting serious about dropping some weight following the birth of her son.

In the clip in question, the Instagram model is rocking a tiny black bikini which boasts a triangle top. The thin straps of the triangle top tie behind her neck, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest, which is barely contained by the small piece. She teamed her top with an equally tiny thong that accentuates her pert derriere. As she indicated in her caption, the two-piece bikini she is wearing comes from Ignite. The brand is the brainchild of celebrity partier Dan Bilzerian, a man who is known for his lavish lifestyle.

In the video, the Pennsylvania native is wearing a pair of sweatpants, which she lowers to show off her backside. Reppert is posing in front of a full-length mirror. She is wearing her blond hair styled down, and her tresses fall over her shoulder and onto her chest. However, her face is not really visible in the video, because the model maintains keeps the camera focused on her body.

The post, which Reppert shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 530,000 times — garnering 13,000-plus likes and over 520 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and to compliment her incredible physique and weight-loss efforts.

“Would have never thought you to feel unsexy, you’re literally one of the most beautiful woman on the planet,” one user wrote.

“Your efforts are paying off. You look fantastic,” another user chimed in.

As her fans will know, Reppert often shares her thoughts on being a model and a single mother. Thanks to her strong social media presence, Reppert has been able to branch out and start her own business, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She recently launched a company named Super Mommie, which is aimed at building a community of like-minded mothers who support each other by providing simple and inexpensive products to use in their daily lives.