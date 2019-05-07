Kelly Ripa Shares Sexy ‘Daytime Emmys’ Throwback Where She Accidentally Wore A See-Through Dress

Ripa blame her husband, Mark Consuelos, for telling her the dress wasn't see-through in the funny post.

The 1999 Daytime Emmys was an event to remember for Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Earlier this week, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host was feeling nostalgic and decided to post a photo from the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards show on her Instagram account. In the snapshot, the mother of three looks absolutely stunning as she stops on the red carpet to pose for a few photos. Ripa stands front and center in the image, smiling for the cameras in a stunning dress.

The cream and gold colored gown hugs every piece of Ripa’s body and while some parts of her figure are covered with sequins and fabric, other parts like her legs, parts of her stomach, and her underwear are visible in the snapshot. The talk show host shows off plenty of cleavage in the look and wears her light blonde locks in a high bun with loose pieces falling around her face. As usual, the stunner wears a face full of subtle makeup and completes the look with a bracelet and clutch in one hand.

In the caption of the image, Ripa explains to followers that she had asked her husband if the dress was see-through before they left for the event and he assured her that it was not. However, the photo tells a different story and Ripa’s gorgeous gown was in fact see through as can be seen in the images. So far, the post has earned Ripa a lot of attention with over 160,000 likes in addition to 3,000 plus comments. Some followers took to the post to comment on Mark’s judgement while many others assured Ripa that she looks amazing the image.

“Haaaa. So funny. And beautiful!!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Really pretty and see thru….!”

“OMG! I literally thought this was taken yesterday. And it is fantastically transparent and you look as good if not better than ever. You know the best thing on any of us? Happiness. Bless you woman!,” another follower gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly and her hunky husband celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Consuelos took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of his wife on their special day. In the snapshot — Ripa sits in a wicker chair with a palm tree and the ocean at her back.

The blonde-haired beauty wears a smile on her face in the image and looks absolutely beautiful in a white string bikini that shows off plenty of skin. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host wears her hair slicked back in a low bun while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses on her face. Consuelos does not appear in this particular photo but he made it clear that his view of Kelly for the last 23 years has been really great.

Cheers to many more years for the sweet couple.