Emily Ratajkowski Shakes Her Hips For Instagram In Steamy Dancing Video

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest 2019 Met Gala post shows off a bit of her dancing skills. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her fourth memory from the evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6 — a video of herself wiggling her hips to Cher’s “Strong Enough.”

The clip on Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed showed the 27-year-old Gone Girl actress slowly shaking her waist and shoulders to the upbeat tune.

The camera first pointed at her flat, toned tummy, which was exposed with the dangerously revealing center cut-out of Ratajkowski’s silver sheer gown. It slowly panned up past her busty cleavage, which was barely covered by the dresses’ halter neckline. When the camera reached Ratajkowski’s face, she kept a thin smile as she waved her hand past the silvery white angel wings decorating her head.

Ratajkowski’s video garnered over 1 million views. Many fans left comments like “stunner” and “gorgeous.”

The model’s song selection was ever-appropriate, as her naked dress was actually inspired by Cher. The Dundas gown featured a bodice cut-out, an open back, and sheer material with crystal detailing, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Ratajkowski’s look was topped off with crystals dangling from ear to ear. The gown’s featured elements draw from Cher’s style when she worked with Bob Mackie on her red carpet and performance looks.

Ratajkowski shared a few different shots from the evening on Instagram earlier on Tuesday. While many fans complimented the model’s ability to pull off such a unique look, others showed concern for her visible ribs.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star’s photos prompted comments like “Give this woman a proper meal,” and “Try a rib removal diet.” Some users even questioned if Ratajkowski’s organs could be seen through her skin.

Ratajkowski is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. In other posts on her feed, she does appear to be healthy.

The model has boasted body positivity all throughout her career and has never been afraid to shut down body-shaming. In 2016, she noted in an interview that she feels the human body should be embraced and never shamed.

“I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies. Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others,” Ratajkowski said, according to Time.

Ratajkowski is also conscious of the ever-changing beauty standards and believes that there is no one “ideal” body type.

“The world should not be exclusive of the ideal body,” she said. “It has to include all ideals, all bodies.”