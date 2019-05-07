Kylie Jenner Busts Out Of ‘Mermaid’ Bra In Eye-Popping Instagram Snap

When it comes to sharing snaps of her iconic 2019 Met Gala appearance, Kylie Jenner doesn’t appear to be done.

On May 7, Kylie posted her seventh Instagram update from the annual glitzy event. Given that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned two looks in one night, multiple updates seem appropriate. Kylie’s latest picture is showcasing the blue-green outfit dubbed “mermaid-inspired” by The Daily Mail. It’s shimmering in crystals, semi-sheer below the waist, and it’s definitely not holding back on the cleavage.

Kylie has given color-coordination some serious dedication, here. Her aquamarines take in a high-waisted skirt, single-strapped bra top, decorative feathers, and long dyed hair that may be a wig. They contrast the lilacs donned earlier for the Met Gala’s main event. Cosmpolitan’s coverage of Kylie’s first Versace look seemed apt – the magazine said that Kylie “completely nailed” this year’s “Camp” theme. The praise did, however, come in double form. It also acknowledged Kendall Jenner. The supermodel and older sister to Kylie twinned in a likewise floor-length and feather-adorned dress with orange hues.

Kylie’s latest Instagram update shows two pictures. The first is shot closer up as Kylie gazes provocatively to her right. The second, full-length image sees Kylie cocking her head to the side. Her eyes are closed here.

Comments poured in fast. One fan picked up on the aquatic vibe, as per their comment.

“Mermaid Kylie.”

The comment was followed by heart-eye emoji. Kylie’s famous fan Johnny Cyrus simply replied, “SLAYYYY.”

Today’s still photos follow a video posted by Kylie showcasing the same “mermaid” look.

Loading...

While the above video didn’t credit the dress’s designer, the most recent pictures did. Kylie gave Donatella Versace a shout-out in her caption. Given that Kylie chose two Versace looks in one night, it would appear that her adoration for the luxury Italian brand is stronger than ever. Kylie has previously graced the Met Gala’s carpet in Versace. In 2017, Kylie wore a jewel-encrusted, floor-length Versace gown. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is also regularly spotted toting Versace handbags.

Ties to Donatella Versace go beyond Kylie, however. In 2018, Kim Kardashian chose the Milan-based designer for her Met Gala appearance. Kim’s curve-hugging gold dress is widely considered to be one of her most iconic looks. Last night’s look from Kendall likewise came designed by Donatella.

Kylie’s 2019 Met Gala appearance saw her accompanied by boyfriend Travis Scott. Power couple Kim and Kanye West were also together. Kris Jenner was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble. For Kylie’s fans, however, last night is likely all about this 21-year-old, her impeccable looks, and the social media posts that ensued.