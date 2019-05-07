George Clooney Says His Twins Like To Pull Poo-Poo Pranks

Actor George Clooney said his twins like like to laugh a lot, which often leads to toddler-size high jinks.

The 58-year-old actor stopped by the Today show along with fellow actors Christopher Abbott and Kyle Chandler, to talk about their new miniseries, Catch-22, where he said his twins, Ella and Alexander, are quite the tricksters, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“They’re not terrible twos. They’re good kids. They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he said.

“Put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny.”

“They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with,” he said, while expounding on how talented they are.

“They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart, and, I mean, they already can — you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can’t do that in English,” he said.

Clooney’s said his wife, Amal, who gave birth to the twins in June of 2017, was staying busy working on human rights cases which included taking ISIS to court and working on freeing the Reuters journalists who were imprisoned in Myanmar. Those journalists were freed Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

The Ocean’s Eleven star said his wife was an incredible mom and a great wife, which made him feel like he hit the jackpot.

And it seems as though she feels the same way about him. In June last year, Amal, 40, gushed over her husband when he was presented with an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. She called the actor a gentleman in every sense of the word who was generous with his time. She also said that he was the person who had her complete admiration, Us magazine reported.

She also said that until she met him when she was 35, she was resigned to the idea of being a spinster. She explained that with him, she had found the love she always hoped existed. She then said that seeing him with their children was the greatest joy in her life.

The twins no doubt get their sense of humor from their dad, who jokingly said that they got drunk on their first birthday. According to Us magazine, Clooney kidded that when he got home, he discovered they had a bottle of booze.

Catch-22 is slated to become available on Hulu on May 17. The series is a dark comedy based on Joseph Heller’s novel of the same name.