‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Rocks Barely-There Black Bathing Suit, NFL Wife Shows Off Plenty Of Skin

Maxim model Rachel Bush is living a pretty great life these days, and the wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer isn’t terribly shy about showing it. Bush has been embracing the sun and sizzling-hot vacation setting of Turks and Caicos in recent days and her latest Instagram snap shows off a breathtaking peek at her latest look.

Rachel shared a pair of photos on Tuesday via her Instagram page that has her followers revved up. Bush is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit, but it is incredibly revealing and shows off all of the Maxim model’s curves.

Bush is posing outdoors, the ocean behind her, and she is smiling as her dark hair hangs in wind-blown waves over one shoulder. Rachel has one hip cocked as she stands with her hands on her waist and she is showing off plenty of cleavage with the cut of this unique suit.

The suit shows off plenty of skin as it is narrowly cut in the front and in the second photo, Bush shows that it provides minimal coverage in the back. Bush confidently shows off her curvy derriere in the second shot and she holds her arms straight up over her head to accentuate her slim waist and enviable curves.

Even Rachel’s hubby Justin found he couldn’t resist adding a show of his appreciation for this look, posting an emoji in the comment section within minutes of Bush’s initial post. Fans of the Maxim model commented about how hot she looked and how gorgeous her smile was while also embracing the sexy pose and revealing suit.

In another Instagram post shared during her time in Turks and Caicos, Rachel posed with a couple of girlfriends as they embraced the opportunity to do some four-wheeling. Bush wore short denim shorts and a burgundy crop top that emphasized her curvy legs, insane abs, bodacious booty, and busty assets.

Even with a helmet on and bandana covering part of her face, Bush looked stunning in the shot. The second photo in that post showed Rachel without the helmet, her long hair blowing in the wind, her curves defying description.

Rachel Bush looks sexy and stunning whether she’s at her home in Miami, vacationing in Turks and Caicos, or hanging out somewhere else, and her fans love every variation of her style. The Maxim model has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram and thousands respond virtually immediately to everything she shares. There’s no telling what the NFL wife and Instagram starlet will share next, but chances are good that it’ll be revealing and sultry.