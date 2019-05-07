Klay Thompson ‘Isn’t Happy’ In Golden State As Free Agency Approaches, Stephen A. Smith Says

The Golden State Warriors lost Monday night to the Houston Rockets to even their Western Conference playoff series at 2 games apiece. And now comes reports that one of the Warriors’ players, who didn’t have a strong game Monday, is unhappy.

“I’m told Klay Thompson isn’t happy,” Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN’s First Take Tuesday morning. “His number hasn’t been called nearly enough. He’s tired of sitting around and getting, quote on quote, ‘the crumbs’ left behind by other people.”

Thompson scored just 11 points in the losing effort against Houston, per ESPN, on 5-for-15 shooting, including just 1-for-6 from beyond the three-point arc. The loss was the Warriors’ second in a row, and Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Oakland.

Smith added that while the Warriors would like to keep “the three” (meaning, presumably, Thompson, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant), the team expects that Durant will leave this offseason. He also said that others around the league, including Miami team executive Pat Riley and Clippers consultant Jerry West, have told the Warriors that their priority should be to keep the “Splash Brothers” (Curry and Thompson) together.

Smith was clear that he has not talked with Thompson, but heard this from sources.

Curry and Thompson, among the team’s current core, have been with the Warriors the longest. Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009 and Thompson in 2011.

Both Durant and Thompson are eligible for free agency this offseason, while Curry and Draymond Green are signed for longer. The Warriors are scheduled to go into a new arena, in San Francisco, next season.

Klay Thompson will be a Warrior next season if offered a max contract; could consider Clippers over Lakers if he hits free agency, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/31GVkWgKoD — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 6, 2019

Golden State has won three of the last four NBA championships, including the last two, both of which came with Durant on the team.

A report earlier this week by ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Warriors want to keep Durant, Thompson is the priority. Woj said that if the team offers Thompson a max contract at the start of free agency on July 1, he expects Thompson to accept it and remain in Golden State. However, if he doesn’t, he said to watch for the Clippers, rather than the Lakers, to make a run at him. Thompson is not though to have interest in playing for a non-West Coast team.

Durant has been rumored to have interest in leaving the Warriors to sign with the New York Knicks, once this summer’s free agency period gets underway in July.