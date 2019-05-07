Devin Brugman Helps Pal Natasha Oakley Fix Her Thong In Racy, Bikini-Clad Instagram Update

Bikini A Day founders and real-life best friends, Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley, have each other’s back on everything from their business, their different modeling ventures, and, according to an Instagram update made by Brugman, when one of them is having a wardrobe malfunction. Brugman shared that she helped fixed Oakley’s bikini bottom that had gone astray, and she shared the sizzling snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The duo both wore bronze-colored bikinis for the snap, and in typical fashion, they both went in different directions with their similar, yet different styles. Brugman wore a thicker pair of bottoms that sat on her hips, bringing the focus to her curvy thighs and chiseled midsection, and she paired it a thin-banded top that featured a dramatic, plunging neckline that emphasized her buxom chest and put her ample cleavage on full display.

Oakley went completely topless for the snap, much to the delight of her ever-growing fan base, and chose thong-style bottoms, of which Brugman had a hand in getting straightened out for her. Oakley had her back to the camera as she stared off into the gorgeous, crystal-blue waves, and she covered her most delicate assets with only her hand.

Burgman wore her hair in damp, beach-babe waves that cascaded over her sunkissed body. As she put one foot in front of the other, she showed off her long, lean legs that were bronzed from soaking up the sun.

Oakley chose to cover her platinum-colored ringlets with a large, oversized hat and the skimpy bikini bottoms put her full booty at the center of the sexy photo.

Both women are well known for their bikini-clad bodies and for updating their fans on their whereabouts when hitting the beach. Yesterday they went twinning once again in the same bronze-hued suits but in different styles, as Brugman shared to Instagram. Oakley opted for a little more coverage this time, wearing a conservative, yet sexy one-piece suit and her pal Brugman showed off her endless curves in a skimpy bikini with a little less coverage that she normally wears.

Both Brugman and Oakley are in Bali, and Brugman’s been making her followers jealous by showing off some behind the scenes footage of their five-bedroom villa to her Instagram story. Situated on a cliff overlooking the crashing waves, the bikini models and a handful of their pals are enjoying their vacation in style. They’ve had breakfast in bed, dips in the infinity pool, and they’ve bellied up to their own private bar.

While getting ready for a night out at the resort, Brugman and Oakley got together to do a little bit of singing, and Brugman shared the hilarious video of the duo messing up the lyrics and laughing loudly, proving that they do, indeed, pepper in a little fun with all their hard work.