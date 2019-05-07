Martha Hunt Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Topless Shot For ‘Maxim’

It may have been over a year that Martha Hunt graced the cover of Maxim, but the magazine continues to stun its Instagram fans with throwback photos from the sultry shoot. On Tuesday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of the Victoria’s Secret Angel donning just a skirt and nothing on top, leaving little to the imagination.

In the shot in question, the 30-year-old model is donning a shiny skirt that drapes around her frame, tying at the front and showcasing her perfectly toned abs and itty bitty waist. Hunt is leaning forward with her arms resting on a desk in front of her, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

Hunt is topless in the black-and-white snapshot as she positions her arms strategically in front of her torso to cover her chest, while leaving plenty of under and sideboob exposed.

The lingerie model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her left shoulder, landing onto her chest and arm, also helping censor the photo. Hunt has a gorgeous smokey eye with a generous layer of shadow applied under her lower lid, in a way that gives her gaze quite a bit of depth as she looks straight at the onlooker with a fierce facial expression.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 870,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,500 likes and over 23 comments within just an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine and the model took to the comments section to praise Hunt’s beauty, as well as the overall aesthetics of the shot, captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“Absolute beauty,” one user wrote.

“What an absolute stunner!” another one chimed in.

As she told Maxim in the accompanying interview of her December 2017 cover, Hunt has to find time amid her crazy schedule to just be still, often engaging in meditation to help her focus. She said that staying grounded is increasingly important for the model, whose career skyrocketed when she was named an Angel in 2015, the report further pointed out.

“I’ve hardly been home this month, and it just really blocks out the noise,” she says of her meditation practice. “I can be in any environment and ground myself and feel more centered.”