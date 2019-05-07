Kylie Jenner Caught ‘Checking Out’ Jennifer Lopez’s Booty At Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is making all kinds of headlines right now. Following her glittering Met Gala appearance on May 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is back in the news.

On May 7, The Daily Mail reported a moment of distraction for Kylie as she attended the gala. Despite being in the limelight, Kylie’ gaze appeared to be making a beeline for Jennifer Lopez’s famous behind. The two briefly shared a red carpet moment. Pictures shared by the newspaper showed Kylie’s eyes fixated on the 49-year-old’s curvy backside. They were described as “checking” the singer’s assets “out.” A reported “side-eye” moment just before also suggested some shade.

The Daily Mail states that Kylie was “sizing” Jennifer up in a possible moment of envy – footage showing Jlo with her arm around Donatella Versace was considered as a possible cause.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their adoration of Versace clothes. Likewise, their close relationship with the fashion house’s current head designer. In 2017, Kylie wore glittering, custom-made Versace for her Met Gala appearance. It came complete with peroxide blonde hair, apparently dictated by Donatella herself. As E Online reports, Kylie’s assistant was filmed saying the following in the run-up to the event.

“You guys, I just got a text. ‘Can I ask you what color Kylie’s doing her hair? Donatella is asking'”

Kylie replied: “Say, ‘Does Donatella think she should do blonde or black?'” With what appears to be idolization of the iconic Milan-based designer, Kylie’s reported “side-eye” may indeed have been showcasing disapproval. There is, however, no suggestion that Donatella chose Lopez over Jenner for the moment in question. The most likely scenario is that Lopez was posing with Donatella to acknowledge the mastermind behind her dress.

Then again, Kylie’s dress was also Versace.

Jlo updated her Instagram ahead of the gala. The above picture received a comment from Donatella herself – two lip emojis were left. Given that Donatella also commented on Kylie’s Instagram picture with Kendall Jenner, the suggestion of any favoritism appears invalid.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO mostly appeared on the Met Gala’s carpet with her nearest and dearest. After posing for the cameras in her feather-adorned Versace dress, Kylie was seen being helped up some steps by her boyfriend Travis Scott. She likewise posed with sister, Kendall and 63-year-old “momager,” Kris Jenner. While Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were absent from the event, Kim Kardashian did make an appearance with her husband Kanye West.

Regardless of “side-eye” or any ogling, last night’s Met Gala is set to become iconic.