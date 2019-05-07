‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Fabulous Physique In Skintight Sports Bra

Playboy vixen Lindsey Pelas is an absolute pro when it comes to showing off her gorgeous body on social media. In a snap posted to the model’s Instagram account on Monday, her 8.9 million followers were treated to a full body shot of the model — one that showed off her insanely toned physique.

For the photo, Pelas wore a skintight gray sports bra that clung to her every curve. The bra amplified her buxom chest and ample cleavage. She chose to rock a pair of matching yoga pants, and the body-hugging bottoms gave a peek at her chiseled midsection and voluptuous thighs. Pelas playfully pulled at the waistband of her pants to show off even more of her midriff, and she shot the camera a sizzling stare.

The Esquire model wore her platinum locks in a trendy high ponytail, and she let the ends cascade over her toned, sun-kissed shoulders. She used contouring to emphasize her flawless features, adding a dusting of rosy shadow and thick flicks of mascara to make her green eyes pop. She decked her lips out with a fuchsia liner, filling in her plump pout with a soft pink matte gloss. She pursed her lips together giving the laid-back, workout ensemble a hint of glam.

Pelas has been on a sexy streak as of late. Yesterday, she floored her fans with a shot of herself that she posted to Instagram. In this image the busty model showed off her most delicate assets in a bright white blazer, one that she kept open to show off her chest and cleavage. She paired the racy top with a set of baby-blue undergarments.

Pelas went full-on glam for the shoot, which took place inside of a hot sports car. She wore her hair in a long, bouncy blowout, and curled the ends back to give off a windswept look. She playfully held a manicured hand to her chest, offering up a sexy smile to the camera. Pelas propped her leg up on the door of the car to show off her curvy thighs.

The Maxim model chose heavy sweeps of bronzer to highlight her cheekbones, and topped the look off with a hint of pink lipstick. She accessorized with a dainty silver bangle around her wrist, and a pair of diamond studs in her ears.

Pelas took to her Instagram Story to share that she’s been feeling under the weather lately — and that she’s been so busy as of late that she’s run herself down. Her tiny dog, Tosh, hasn’t left her side while she’s been feeling ill. Pelas said that although his attention is adorable, his constant need for snuggles and latching onto her has been slightly annoying. She did, however, reward him with a treat for being such a good boy.