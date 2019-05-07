Britney Spears Allegedly In Bad Shape Following Release From Mental Facility

Britney Spears’ mental health state is said to be in dire. The pop star is allegedly struggling, despite the fact that she recently spent weeks in a treatment facility.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, has claimed that the singer is in bad shape, and that although they have a court hearing on Friday that will decide whether or not Lynne can be able to be apart of her daughter’s health decisions, the worried mother says she can’t wait until the end of the week, and that Britney needs her now.

Lynne reportedly filed brand new court documents in hopes of getting the judge to let her appear on Wednesday instead of Friday to gain access to her daughter’s medical records and treatment plan.

As many fans already know, Britney has been under a conservatorship, with her dad, Jamie Spears, taking the reigns on her health and finances following the singers’ 2008 breakdown. Now, Lynne wants to be apart of the solution as well.

The outlet claims that Lynne and Jamie are in clear disagreement over how Britney’s mental health issues are being handled, and Lynne’s lawyer is trying to make it apparent that Britney needs her mother during this difficult time in her life.

A source claims that Britney Spears is not functioning well after her 30-day stay at a mental health facility. Her medications are allegedly no longer working in the right way for her, and she’s struggled to find a drug cocktail that will help her, although she is working with doctors in hopes of getting it just right.

The insider claims that Britney is making “bad decisions” and it is becoming a big “problem” for the pop star.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, before Spears was released from treatment, she took to her Instagram account to claim she was fine, and that the rumors surrounding her family, such as they pushed her into the facility against her will, were not true.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the caption that accompanied a video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following the singer on Instagram.