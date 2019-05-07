Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Shakes Her Hips In Blue Underwear In New Boomerang

Denise Bidot has been redefining beauty since the early days of her modeling career, and she continues to do that via her Instagram page. On Monday, the plus-size model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling Boomerang in which she flaunts her curves in underwear and bra.

In the clip in question, the 32-year-old stunner is holding her phone in front of a full-length mirror as she rocks a pair of electric blue underwear with a black waistband with the Savage x Fenty brand name written across it in a lighter tone. The underwear sits just below the model’s bellybutton, hugging her wide hips and showcasing her hourglass figure. Bidot paired her bottoms with a matching bra also from Rihanna’s lingerie line.

Bidot is posing with her legs spread apart and one hand resting on her head as she shakes her hips side to side in a playful manner. The Miami native is smiling at the camera as she poses in what looks to be her room. In the background, a dog lies on the partially made bed also looking at the reflection in the mirror.

The model — who is of Puerto Rican and Palestinian descent — paired her Boomerang with an inspirational Monday message in both English and Spanish.

The post, which she shared with her 628,000 Instagram followers, was viewed about 83,000 times, garnering more than 18,300 likes and over 350 comments within a little over a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to point out how funny her dog is in the clip.

“Your dog is cracking me up,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for the reminder, babe. Have an amazing day,” another one chimed in.

As Entertainment Tonight previously noted, Bidot made history in 2014 when she became the first plus-size model to walk a New York Fashion Week runway and has participated in the bi-annual shows ever since. In addition to body size, Bidot also pushes for race inclusion in the modeling world.

“I am half-Latina, half-Arab. I never met my father’s side of the family, so my entire life I felt fully connected to my Latin community,” she told the publication last year. “I grew up in Miami, so it’s a huge blend of Cuban, Brazilian, Puerto Rican, and you get a little bit of everything, and you feel really proud of who you are and your DNA in that sense.”