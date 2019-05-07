‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Abby And Cane Get Together?

The Young and the Restless stars Melissa Ordway and Daniel Goddard set tongues wagging when they presented on Sunday night at the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards. During their appearance, the Abby and Cane actors teased a possible relationship between their characters, and they even created a couple name — “Cabby.”

On the show, Abby recently experienced heartbreak at the hands of Arturo (Jason Canela). Their relationship fell apart after a splashy engagement announcement because Arturo slept with his sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Then, Abby learned that Mia is pregnant and Arturo could be the baby’s dad. The Inquisitr reported that Nate (Sean Dominick) has his eyes set on Abby, and he even recently asked her out on a date. While she initially declined, Abby ended up having a drink with Nate before the episode ended.

Fans even chimed in on today’s show when Abby and Nate had a drink. One wrote, “Oooh I’m liking Abby and Nate #YR.”

However, Cane is a free man now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has moved away from Genoa City and continued with her plans for their divorce. Even though he did not want to, Cane ended up signing the divorce papers while vowing to try to win her back. Lily has been quite firm in telling Cane she is not willing to move forward with him in her life. She’s ready for a fresh start after serving nearly a year in prison for distracted driving, which lead to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death.

While Abby seems to have a new relationship possibility budding, both Ordway and Goddard told head writer Josh Griffin to consider their new pairing request during their appearance together at the Daytime Emmys. They suggested that they were starting a rumor about “Cabby.” Yesterday, Goddard and Ordway were among the Y&R stars who appeared on CBS Daytime’s The Talk to discuss the number one rated soap opera’s big win.

On an Instagram post, Ordway did not further discuss a possible pairing between Abby and Cane on the show, but she did say that she was honored to present beside him as well as honored to be part of Y&R‘s big win for best daytime drama.

While nothing appears to be in the works at this moment between Cane and Abby in Genoa City, there is no telling what type of spark they may feel sometime in the future. Right now, Traci (Beth Maitland) is focused on Cane and writing a fictionalized version of his story with Lily while Abby is busy running society and flirting with Dr. Nate Hastings.