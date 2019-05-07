‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Abby And Cane Get Together?

The Young and the Restless stars Melissa Ordway and Daniel Goddard set tongues wagging when they showed up on Sunday night at the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards. During their appearance, the Abby and Cane actors teased a possible relationship between their characters, and they even created a couple’s name — “Cabby.”

On the show, Abby recently experienced heartbreak at the hands of Arturo (Jason Canela). Their relationship fell apart, after a splashy engagement announcement, because Arturo had slept with his sister-in-law, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Then, Abby learned that Mia is pregnant — and that Arturo could be the baby’s dad. The Inquisitr reported that Nate (Sean Dominick) has his eyes set on Abby, and he even recently asked her out on a date. While she initially declined, Abby ended up having a drink with Nate before the episode ended.

Fans even chimed in on today’s show, as Abby and Nate had a drink.

“Oooh [sic] I’m liking Abby and Nate #YR,” one watcher wrote.

However, Cane is a free man — now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has moved away from Genoa City, and has continued with her plans for their divorce. Even though he did not want to, Cane ended up signing the divorce papers. He vowed to try to win her back. Lily has been quite firm in telling Cane that she is not willing to move forward with him in her life. She’s ready for a fresh start after serving nearly a year in prison for distracted driving, an incident which lead to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death.

While Abby seems to have a budding new relationship, both Ordway and Goddard told head writer Josh Griffin to consider their new pairing request during their appearance together at the awards show. They suggested that they were starting a rumor about “Cabby.” Yesterday, Goddard and Ordway were among the Y&R stars who appeared on CBS Daytime’s The Talk to discuss the No. 1 rated soap opera’s big win.

In a recent Instagram post, Ordway said that she was honored to present beside him — and was honored to be part of Y&R‘s big win for best daytime drama.

While nothing appears to currently be in the works between Cane and Abby, there is no telling what type of spark they may feel sometime in the future. Right now, Traci (Beth Maitland) is focused on Cane — and writing a fictionalized version of his story with Lily — while Abby is busy in running Society, and in flirting with Dr. Nate Hastings.