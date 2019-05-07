Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Reacts To Being Uncle To A Royal Baby

Meghan Markle’s half-brother is reportedly happy for his sister and her new baby.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Tom Markle Jr, 53, said he hoped the baby would bring her happiness.

He congratulated the royal couple and said, “I’m very happy for you both and I hope this baby will bring you all the joy in the world.”

That being said, Markle added that he hoped the new baby would help mend the rift that exists in the family — especially between the duchess and her father.

He urged his sister to reach out to their dad, Thomas Markle Sr, 74, who was reportedly terrified of the fact that he may never meet his grandson.

But it was not just Thomas Markle Sr who was afraid of never meeting the child. Markle said that all of his side of the family would love to meet the baby and become a part of his life.

“I’m hoping that becoming a mother will open up her eyes and shed light on what family means,” he said.

“Maybe she will see the importance of family now — and open up to my dad and let him be part of the baby’s life,” he added.

Markle said that when a new baby comes into a family, it is normal for everyone to want to see it. He urged the duchess to let the family come and visit, adding that they would love to meet the new baby. He also said that the royal birth was a big deal because there has not been a baby in the family for a while.

“Hopefully she won’t be unfair and withhold him from everybody — I hope she’ll reach out and make the baby a part of everybody’s life,” he said.

Markle, who lives in Grants Pass, Oregon, lived with his half-sister and their dad in Los Angeles for a while.

He also told The Sun that he always thought his sister would make a good mother if she raised her baby the way she was raised. He said if she combined “all the love and affection she was shown” growing up with her own mothering skills, he thought she would make a “good mom.”

Meghan's father Thomas Markle has commented on the #royalbaby's arrival. https://t.co/vGVMvXqKsQ — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) May 6, 2019

Thomas Markle Sr congratulated his daughter and Prince Harry on the birth of their child on Monday. In a statement to the Mirror, he said he was delighted for the royal couple and proud that his grandson was “born into the British royal family.”