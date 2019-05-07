Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Look Chic During Shopping Date

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick may have close ties to many of the people who appeared at the Met Gala on Monday night, but they spent their day having a low key shopping date.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Monday, where they were seen strolling the streets and doing a bit of shopping together.

Sofia stunned in a black and white stripped Dior t-shirt and a long, leather coat. She paired the items with some tight, black leggings and and matching black boots that laced up the front.

The model, who is the daughter of musician Lionel Richie, added a black purse, dangling earrings, and a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete her look.

Sofia had her blonde hair parted down the middle and style din straight strands, and donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included pink blush and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of jeans with a black short-sleeved t-shirt. He added a cream-colored sweatshirt, which he wrapped around his shoulders, and compled the look with some white sneakers. Disick accessorized with a gold watch and a pair of sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick recently made a sweet statement about Sofia Richie during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Disick was seen telling Khloe Kardashian that Richie was completely on board with him being close to his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and promised to never get in the way of the family he shares with her.

“I mean, Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney. She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable. That’s very mature of her. I don’t know if i could do it,” Scott told Khloe about his relationship with Sofia, adding that he didn’t think he could have the same outlook on the situation.

“I couldn’t. She’s a better person than I am. I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it,” Disick added of his new outlook on life with both Kourtney and Sofia.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on Instagram.