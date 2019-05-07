CNN’s W. Kamau Bell Shares His Feelings About Fox Host Tucker Carlson, Saying ‘F**k Him’

On his podcast, The Last Laugh, Matt Willstein interviewed CNN host and comedian, W. Kamau Bell, who talked about his show, United Shades of America which examines race relations in the country. On a recent episode, Bell showed a clip of Fox News host, Tucker Carlson calling the comedian a “leader of the Antifa movement.”

Willstein, who writes for The Daily Beast says that when he interviewed Bell about his CNN series, Carlson’s comment came up, and it was finally addressed. When the Fox News host initially called Bell an Antifa leader, Bell wanted to respond on social media and put Carlson in his place, but CNN asked him to cool off and “hold fire.”

Bell says he took a beat, but didn’t forget.

“So they sort of talked to me about, hey, don’t get in a war with Tucker Carlson. But I’m going to hold this. I’m a comedian and an only child. So I keep grudges.”

Bell shares that Carlson’s bookers wanted him to come on the Fox News show to be interviewed, but Bell says that even if CNN had given him the OK, he would have taken a hard pass.

“There is no circumstance in which I would do that. I’d rather talk to the Klan again. At least they’re honest.”

'F*ck Tucker Carlson': @WKamauBell ends interview with Antifa with dig at Fox News host https://t.co/qIYFL7u2x2 — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 6, 2019

Bell explained to Willstein that there were two alt-right marches in his hometown of Berkley, and they were widely ignored by the town, but when the group came back for the third time, all the anti-racist groups came out and marched against them, and he joined in with the hope of drowning out the racist message.

Bell says at one point he was handed a megaphone while the crowd was gathered, and so he spoke briefly.

“This is the Berkeley I believe in and we’re all here together showing up. Bye, Nazis, bye.”

Bell says that Carlson used the clip on his show, and cut out the “bye, Nazis, bye” part, called Antifa a hate organization, and stated the W. Kamau Bell is a hate peddler.

Loading...

“Oh, f**k him.”

Bell explains that in his series, United Shades of America, he “samples racism” the way Anthony Bourdain traveled the world sampling different kinds of food.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been accused recently of mixing it up with other CNN hosts, including Brian Stetler who hosts the show Reliable Sources for the network, says The Inquisitr. Carlson reportedly sent Stetler a box of unsolicited doughnuts in an effort to fat shame him.

Stetler responded by saying that if this is Carlson’s way of agreeing to an interview, he’ll accept the Dunkin’ Donuts delivery.