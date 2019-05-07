Madonna Speaks Out About Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations

Madonna has spoken about the sexual abuse allegations levied against Michael Jackson by the documentary Leaving Neverland, which follows Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that the King of Pop abused them from the ages of 10- and 7-years-old, respectively. But the Queen of Pop suggests that people should give Jackson the benefit of the doubt, per Yahoo! News.

Although Madonna has not watched the documentary, she said in a British Vogue interview that she doesn’t have “lynch-mob mentality,” adding that “people are innocent until proven guilty.”

“I’ve had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true. So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, ‘Can you prove it?'”

Jackson was previously tried on child molestation charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy but was acquitted on every count in 2005.

When pressed about what would be enough proof of Jackson’s guilt, she suggested that “people recounting actual events” could be enough, but added that “of course, people sometimes lie.”

“So I always say, ‘What’s the agenda? What do people want out of this? Are there people asking for money, is there some kind of extortion thing happening?’

“I would take all of those things into consideration,” she added.

She said that she would likely watch Leaving Neverland eventually.

Back in 1991, Jackson and Madonna attended the Academy Awards together, which Madonna called the “best date ever.”

Madonna sells out Brooklyn and LA shows in an hour https://t.co/iKuo4DGRcA pic.twitter.com/RXm83nqSZy — Page Six (@PageSix) May 6, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes claims that the controversial HBO and Channel 4 documentary leaves out crucial information about Jackson’s life. He also said that he is prepared to reveal the “real truth,” and used his Instagram to suggest he will take a stand for the pop star “when the times comes.”

Fiddes claims that Jackson is the subject of intense scrutiny and accusations because of his desire to keep his personal life secret. He believes that this creates media value for information about his life — especially if it’s defamatory.

Jackson’s children — Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II — are currently investigating Robson and Safechuck to look for inconsistencies in their stories, as well as determine if they were paid for their participation in the film. In addition, the pop star’s brothers Tito, Jackie, Marlon, and his nephew Taj have dismissed the allegations against him.

Singer Barbra Streisand drew criticism in March when she said that the men who accuse Jackson of abusing them were “thrilled to be there.” She later posted an apology for “not choosing my words more carefully.”